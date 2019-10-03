New vehicle sales rose in September

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

New vehicle sales improved last month as demand for domestically assembled vehicles remained stable and there were fewer holidays to affect sales, a Hotai Motor Co Ltd (和泰汽車) official said by telephone yesterday.

Vehicle sales rose 6.7 percent annually to 32,854 units last month, data compiled by the Directorate-General of Highways’ (DGH) local motor vehicle offices showed.

However, cumulative vehicle sales in the first nine months of the year slid 3.1 percent year-on-year to 312,167 units, the data showed.

Hotai remained the market leader with sales of Toyota-branded vehicles increasing 43.3 percent to 8,678 units last month, thanks to bullish demand for Altis sedans and RAV4 sports utility vehicles (SUVs), said the official, who asked not to be named.

Sales of Lexus-branded vehicles also rose 21.2 percent annually to 1,388 units, bolstered by better performance of the NX and UX SUV series, he said.

Coming in second place, China Motor Corp (中華汽車) reported that sales of Mitsubishi-branded sedans and its own-brand CMC commercial vehicles increased 4.06 percent to 3,793 units last month due to stable growth in sales of Delica vans, DGH data showed.

Yulon Nissan Motor Co’s (裕隆日產) sales climbed 15.6 percent to 2,978 units on better demand for Kicks SUVs and Livina compact cars, the data showed.

Meanwhile, sales of imported vehicles last month dropped below those of domestically assembled vehicles after grabbing their biggest market share ever in August.

The market share of imported vehicles slid to 46.9 percent last month, compared with 53.9 percent in August, as Honda Taiwan Co (台灣本田) and Mercedes-Benz Taiwan Ltd (台灣賓士) reported sales declines of 25.5 percent and 10.8 percent respectively, the data showed.

Sales of Pan German Universal Motors Ltd’s (汎德永業) BMWs, Audi Volkswagen Taiwan Co’s (台灣福斯) Volkswagens and Mazda Motor Taiwan’s (台灣馬自達) Mazdas also declined about 20 percent each, the data showed.

The Hotai official said that the market share of imported vehicles is expected to drop further this month if sales of locally made SUVs continue to rise.