Silicon wafer shipments to fall 6.3 percent: SEMI

By Lisa Wang / Staff Reporter

Global silicon wafer shipments are expected to shrink 6.3 percent this year after peaking last year, which would be the first annual decline since 2012, international trade group SEMI said yesterday.

Demand for silicon wafers is expected to drop to 11.757 billion square inches this year, compared with 12.541 billion square inches last year, the US-based organization said in a report.

“Silicon shipment volumes are expected to decline this year as the industry works through accumulated inventory and weaker demand,” SEMI analyst Clark Tseng (曾瑞榆) said in the report. “The industry is expected to stabilize in 2020 and regain growth momentum in 2021 and 2022.”

By the end of this year, excess inventory, sluggish electronics demand and unresolved trade tensions between the US and China as well as between Japan and South Korea would continue to curtail demand for silicon wafers and reduce wafer prices, Tseng said last month.

Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for semiconductors, which are vital components of all electronic goods including computers, telecommunications products and consumer electronics, SEMI said.

Silicon wafer demand is expected to inch up 1.9 percent annually to 11.977 billion square inches next year, as inventory digestion is to carry into the end of this year before returning to a healthy level early next year, it said.

Growth in demand is expected to gather pace in the following two years, it added.

Silicon wafer demand is expected to expand 3.5 percent annually to 12.390 billion square inches in 2021 and to increase 3.2 percent annually to a record 12.785 billion square inches in 2022, SEMI said.

Global silicon wafer revenue is expected to contract 2.15 percent to US$11.84 billion this year from US$12.1 billion last year, it said.

As certain silicon-wafer makers have inked supply contracts at fixed prices, silicon wafer prices are expected to hold steady in the second half of this year, Tseng said.

Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (SAS, 中美晶), which sells silicon wafers on long-term supply agreements, earlier this year said that demand was much weaker this year than last year, with the weakest demand coming from memory chipmakers.

However, the worst is over and customer demand is recovering in the second half of the year, the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier said.