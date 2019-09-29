Kenyan farmers find new ways to fight prickly pear

By Caroline Wambui / Thomson Reuters Foundation, LAIKIPIA, Kenya

Armed with rakes, hoes and machetes, a group of ranchers hacked at the spiky cactus plants sprouting all over their land, chopping them into pieces and carting them off in wheelbarrows.

In many parts of the world, the prickly pear — members of the genus Opuntia — is used as natural fencing and decoration, thanks to its flat, fleshy pads, colorful flowers and purple fruit.

However, across Kenya’s arid northern areas, where grazing land is already depleted by frequent droughts, the cactus has become a nightmare for cattle ranchers and livestock herders.

Farmers at the communally managed Makurian Group Ranch in Laikipia County in Kenya’s Rift Valley said that the non-native, invasive plant destroys the grass that feeds their animals and can make them sick when they eat it.

“Despite our ruthless battle with Opuntia, the cactus has rendered thousands of acres into a wasteland and won’t go away,” said Jackson Mukurinu, a farmer at the ranch who has lost more than 800 goats and 85 cows after they fed on the cactus.

Hoping to loosen its grip on grazing land, farmers, charities and scientists are working together to eradicate the plant with methods ranging from feeding it to insects to turning it into fuel.

The prickly pear was introduced to the area by colonizers in the early 1900s, said Protas Osinga, a livestock officer in Laikipia.

Over time, a warming climate and rapid population growth have transformed it from a popular crop into an uncontrollable menace, he said.

During the droughts and prolonged dry spells that have become increasingly common in Kenya over the past decade, the cactus is often the only vegetation that can thrive, he added.

Livestock, birds, elephants and baboons often have no choice but to feed on the cactus, and when they do, they disperse its seeds as they move around the area.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s expanding population has stoked demand for milk and meat, motivating farmers to increase their herds, with more animals spreading the cactus seeds, Osinga said.

Highly resistant to drought and able to resprout from the smallest piece of root, the prickly pear grows aggressively and is remarkably difficult to remove, said 80-year-old Lerina Legei, an elder at the Makurian ranch.

In the past five years, more than half of the more than 1,200 farmers living in the area have been forced to move to other parts of the ranch after the cactus overran their land, he said.

Osinga told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that about two-thirds of the ranch’s 6,640 hectares have been invaded by the prickly pear.

The plant’s negative effects do not stop at killing pasture, Makurian Group Ranch chairman Richard Karmushu said.

It also exacerbates land erosion, as animals looking for grass maneuver around the cactus and eventually carve paths in the soil, he said, adding that rain then washes away the weakened earth, leaving deep gullies crisscrossing the farm.

When farmers remove the cactus, it leaves behind deep, bare patches that are prone to further degradation, he added.

Even worse, the plant’s effect on livestock is so devastating that Kenya’s cattle farmers have taken to calling it the “devil’s cactus.”

Makurian ranchers said that their animals are often blinded by the plant’s sharp spines as they try to reach the grass growing underneath it.

While humans and animals can safely eat the nutrient-rich prickly pear once its spines are removed, if ingested whole, the thorns can cause inflammation or infection that are sometimes fatal, Osinga said.