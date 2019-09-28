Golf product maker looks to diversify with new plant

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

In a bid to broaden its product portfolio, Advanced International Multitech Co (明安), which makes golf products under the Dizo brand, yesterday said it plans to start building a new plant in Kaohsiung for composite products in the second quarter of next year.

“As growth in our golf products is limited, we have been developing composite products by applying carbon fiber to bicycles, automobiles and aviation parts,” a company official told the Taipei Times by telephone.

“We aim to provide customers with more customized services to improve sales,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The company is upbeat about demand for composite materials, as customers look for more durable and environmentally friendly materials, it said.

The new plant is to serve as a one-stop material development and manufacturing center for automotive composite parts and interior parts for passenger planes, the company said.

The facility at Hofa Industrial Park (和發產業園區) covers 18,182m2 and might commence operations in late 2021, the official said.

Once completed, composite materials are forecast to grow from the current 15 percent of overall sales of NT$7.79 billion (US$250.95 million) in the first eight months of this year, the official said.

Golf clubs, club heads and other golf equipment accounted for about 70 percent of sales, while golf balls contributed the remaining 15 percent, she said.

Sales this year are expected to be flat from last year, the official said, adding that the company has an order visibility of one to two months.

With golf products made in China subject to a 15 percent tariff in the US, the company has been cutting the output at its plant in Dongguan City in China’s Guangdong Province, while boosting production at its Dong Nai plant in Vietnam, she said.

The US remained its largest market, accounting for more than 60 percent of sales in the first half of this year, while Asian countries made up about 20 percent, with Taiwan contributing about 2 percent, company data showed.

In the first half of the year, net profit rose 43.98 percent annually to NT$351.84 million, or earnings per share of NT$2.6, thanks to steady growth in orders, the data showed.