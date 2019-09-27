Trump, Abe agree to limited trade deal

Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday touted a limited trade agreement, as the US withdrew the threat of imposing auto tariffs on the Asian nation for now.

Trump and Abe signed the “first stage” of an initial pact after meeting at the UN General Assembly in New York.

In an e-mailed statement, the US Trade Representative’s (USTR) office described the agreement as covering “early achievements.”

Trump told reporters that he expects “in the fairly near future” that the US will have “final comprehensive deals signed with Japan.”

A sticking point in the more than year-long talks was Abe’s need for a guarantee that Trump would not impose national security tariffs on imported Japanese automobiles and auto parts.

While a joint statement contained only vague written assurances that the US would not introduce such tariffs, Trump does not intend to levy the duties on Japan for the time being, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters.

Trump, who faces re-election next year, was eager to make a deal with Japan to appease US farmers who have been largely shut out of the Chinese market as a result of his trade dispute with Beijing.

US agricultural producers, also reeling from bad weather and low commodity prices, are a core component of Trump’s political base.

Trump, seated next to Abe, told reporters that the trade deal between the two countries would help US farmers by opening up Japan’s agricultural market.

It would eliminate or reduce tariffs on US$7.2 billion of US food and agricultural products, helping US beef, corn, pork and other farmers, the USTR said in a statement.

“These are really big dollars for our farmers and for our ranchers,” Trump said.

The deal, which also covers a US$40 billion digital trade agreement, would help reduce a “chronic” US trade deficit, he said.

The goal is for the accord to go into force on Jan. 1 next year.

Abe said he was pleased with the deal.

“Under this agreement, we together, we’ll be able to bring benefit to everyone in Japan as well in the United States, namely consumers, producers, as well as workers,” the prime minister said

Abe’s top priority was to win a pledge that the US would not slap tariffs on Japanese auto exports, a sector valued at about US$50 billion a year and a cornerstone of the country’s economy.

Removing the threat would relieve uncertainty after months of slowing trade and just ahead of a sales tax hike on Tuesday next week that poses a fresh risk of dragging down consumer consumption.

The two sides had agreed that no auto tariffs would be imposed during the first rounds of talks and Abe cited the fact that that promise had been kept when asked whether he was confident that Trump would not introduce levies.

“I confirmed clearly with President Trump that the content of the agreement is intended to mean that extra tariffs will not be imposed on Japan’s cars or car parts, and President Trump agreed on that,” Abe told reporters.

Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi, Tokyo’s point man in the trade talks, said that he had also confirmed with Lighthizer that no quotas or voluntary restraints would be imposed on Japan’s auto sector, either.

In the longer term, the US agreed to remove existing tariffs on the sector, according to a statement issued by the Japanese government. No time line was given.