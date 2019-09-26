Agencies

CONGLOMERATES

Thyssenkrupp changing CEO

Struggling German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp AG, which has in recent months suffered merger setbacks and lost its blue-chip status, late on Tuesday signaled plans to replace its CEO Guido Kerkhoff. The company said in a statement that its supervisory board executive and personnel committees had recommended “to start negotiations to end the board mandate of Guido Kerkhoff shortly.” Amid other suggested changes at the top, he would be replaced by Martina Merz as chairwoman on the executive board for no more than 12 months.

E-CIGARETTES

Juul Labs cutting jobs

Juul Labs Inc is planning to restructure its workforce, scaling back on new hires and eliminating some jobs, a person familiar with the matter said. The e-cigarette maker has been facing increasing scrutiny by US state and federal officials following reports of a mysterious illness related to vaping and a proposed ban on flavored e-cigarettes. The San Francisco-based start-up had been rapidly adding thousands of employees as part of global expansion plans. It employs about 3,900 people, more than double the staff count in December last year.

TECHNOLOGY

Amazon launches initiative

Amazon.com Inc has launched an initiative that would allow users to access its Alexa, Microsoft Corp’s Cortana and multiple other voice-controlled virtual assistant services from a single device. The notable exclusions from Amazon’s “Voice Interoperability Initiative” are Alphabet Inc’s Google Assistant, Apple Inc’s Siri and Samsung Electronics Co’s Bixby. The initiative, which has been supported by more than 30 firms, also includes Salesforce.com Inc’s Einstein.

BANKING

Santander takes big hit

Banco Santander SA, the eurozone’s biggest bank by market value, said it would take a 1.5 billion euro (US$1.7 billion) goodwill impairment as Brexit and a “challenging regulatory environment” squeeze profits at its UK business. The impairment would be included in third-quarter results, the Spanish lender said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. Santander in 2017 took a 600 million euro charge to reflect lower earnings at Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, its unit focused on subprime auto loans.

THAILAND

Central bank keeps key rate

The Bank of Thailand left its benchmark interest rate unchanged after last month’s surprise reduction, preserving its policy space as a global slowdown weighs on the economy’s outlook. The Monetary Policy Committee yesterday voted unanimously to hold its key rate at 1.5 percent, the central bank said in a statement. That was in line with the forecasts of 21 of 29 economists surveyed by Bloomberg, with the rest expecting a cut to 1.25 percent.

SOUTH AFRICA

Downturn hits 70th month

The economy remained stuck in its longest downward cycle since 1945, adding to pressure on the government to implement reforms to lift business confidence and boost growth. It entered the 70th month of a weakening cycle this month, the Reserve Bank’s Quarterly Bulletin released yesterday showed. Economic growth and business confidence languished at multiyear lows, while an index gauging sentiment in the manufacturing sector shrank. The Reserve Bank’s 0.6 percent projection for this year would be the slowest annual expansion since 2016.