Wildfires present an economic risk: Indonesian bank

Bloomberg

Wildfires that have been raging in Indonesia could hurt economic growth if the problem persists, Bank Indonesia Deputy Governor Dody Budi Waluyo said.

“The impact of forest and land fires that cause smoke disruption, if prolonged, will certainly have an impact on economic and business activities,” Waluyo said via text message yesterday, without quantifying the effect. “For this reason, we fully support the steps taken by the government to overcome this.”

The fires, which have caused a thick haze across Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore for weeks, turning skies blood red in some parts, are damaging agriculture in the country.

Along with a longer-than-usual dry season and drought in some parts of Indonesia, they have curbed palm oil and rice production.

Waluyo said the central bank is sticking to its forecast for growth to be in the lower half of the 5 to 5.4 percent range for this year, before picking up toward the midpoint of the 5.1 to 5.5 percent range for next year.

“Impacts that are more difficult to quantify are social and environmental impacts that are more long term, including impacts on public health, impacts on educational activities that have been disrupted and environmental damage caused,” he said.

The wildfires are another potential hit to an economy already feeling the effects of a global slowdown and escalating trade dispute between the US and China. Food inflation, which is already close to a three-year high, is also at risk.

In related news, Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Tuesday said that violent street protests risks damaging growth and stability.

Thousands of protesters on Tuesday rallied in cities across the nation against sweeping legislation that would outlaw sex outside of marriage, infringe on gay rights and potentially derail efforts to attract more foreign investors.

The students were also angry over a law passed last week that weakened the authority of the Corruption Eradication Commission, a key agency in the fight against graft.

The proposed changes are viewed by analysts as not only a winding back of democracy, but also damaging the investment climate.

While interest rate cuts and quantitative easing in Europe and the US had brought positive sentiment and generated significant inflows to Indonesia, that could be at risk, Indrawati said.

“Hence, we might have to guard the current situation to bring back the momentum and stability, so that we can focus more on the external risks,” Indrawati said, when asked about the protests.

“I hope that whatever triggered this can be discussed through existing political processes so that it does not cause a wider impact or damage sentiment,” she said.

While Indonesian President Joko Widodo last week moved to delay the changes to the criminal code, they might still be reintroduced when a new parliament is sworn in next month.