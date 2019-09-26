UMC gets green light for Mie Fujitsu acquisition

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電), the world’s No. 4 contract chipmaker, yesterday said that it has received final approval to fully acquire Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor Ltd, a deal that would help it expand its presence in Japan’s automotive semiconductor market.

Mie Fujitsu, a 12-inch wafer foundry, is a joint venture between UMC and Fujitsu Semiconductor Ltd.

The acquisition is scheduled for completion on Tuesday next week.

In 2014, UMC and Fujitsu Semiconductor agreed that UMC could acquire through progressive phases a 15.9 percent stake in Mie Fujitsu from Fujitsu Semiconductor.

Fujitsu Semiconductor has been cleared to transfer the remaining 84.1 percent of its shares in Mie Fujitsu to UMC for ￥54.4 billion (US$506.16 million), a statement said.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of the Taiwan-based foundry, Mie Fujitsu is to be renamed United Semiconductor Japan Co (USJC).

The acquisition is to provide support for UMC’s “new and existing Japanese customers.

Meanwhile, UMC’s global customers would gain access to a 300mm fab in Japan with volume production,” UMC copresident Jason Wang (王石) said in the statement.

“The addition of USJC also complements UMC’s strategy of developing diversified 300mm manufacturing capability across Asia,” Wang said.

The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said that the acquisition would help it penetrate Japan’s automotive market and niche semiconductor segment, which tends to be a “relatively closed market.”

Mie Fujitsu has strong technological capabilities in areas such as ultra-low power consumption process technology, non-volatile memory technology for embedded applications, and radio frequency and millimeter-wave technology, in addition to a strong customer base in automobile chips.

The acquisition of a fully qualified and equipped 12-inch facility with proven volume production also provides a better time frame and a greater return on investment than building a fab from scratch, which would cost several billion dollars and several years to construct and equip, UMC said.

Apart from the equity investment in Mie Fujitsu, Fujitsu Semiconductor and UMC have had a mutually beneficial partnership through licensing UMC’s 40-nanometer technology and establishing a 40-nanometer logic production line at Mie Fujitsu.