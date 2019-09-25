European business group warns China on bloated SOEs

Reuters, BEIJING

A top European business lobby yesterday said that China must fulfill promises to give greater sway to market forces and rein in its bloated state sector, adding that not doing so would lead to economic stagnation and further stoke trade tensions.

China’s economic growth slowed to a near 30-year low of 6.2 percent in the second quarter, partly on pressures brought about by a trade war with the US.

“With a possible crisis looming on the horizon it’s now the time to walk the talk,” EU Chamber of Commerce in China president Joerg Wuttke told reporters ahead of the launch of the chamber’s annual position paper.

He urged Beijing to embrace the principle of “competitive neutrality” and treat all companies equally regardless of ownership.

The paper said the debts and assets of China’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which enjoy monopolies in some industries, easy access to financing and favored procurement bids, are ballooning.

This represents a “gross misallocation of resources” away from more productive privately owned companies, it said.

Chinese banks have long tended to favor lending to the state sector as repayment is seen as guaranteed. Many of China’s smaller, private companies have struggled to access credit amid a crackdown on the shadow banking system.

Some SOEs also put more pressure on their private suppliers by delaying payment for lengthy periods of time, effectively turning such firms into “little banks,” Wuttke said.

The paper said China has gone back on a 2013 promise to let the market play a “decisive” role in allocating resources.

It said that this would make it harder for the country to escape the so-called “middle income trap,” where economies stagnate without incomes reaching the levels of advanced nations.

Beijing’s support for its SOEs also leads to suspicion abroad and is driving current US-China tensions, the paper said.

US demands that China curb the development of its SOEs were described as an “invasion” on its economic sovereignty by Xinhua news agency in May.

The paper urged the EU to pressure China to reform its state sector by strengthening screening against Chinese overseas investment and investigating barriers to European firms in China’s public procurement market.

Deputy trade negotiators from the US and China wrapped up talks on Friday last week that aimed to pave the way for another round of high-level meetings early next month.

China had little incentive to seriously reform its SOEs while it enjoyed double-digit GDP growth, but the slowing economy and trade war should be a wake-up call, bringing years of “complacency and hubris” to an end, Wuttke said.