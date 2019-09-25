TAITRA regrets Iraq’s expulsion of business delegation

Staff writer, with CNA

Iraq has not provided any explanation for its decision to expel a Taiwanese business delegation last week after canceling its members’ visas, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) executive president Walter Yeh (葉明水) said on Monday, as he voiced regret over the decision.

TAITRA was abruptly notified that the delegation’s visas had been canceled a few days after the group had arrived in Iraq on Sept. 13, Yeh said.

The Taiwan Investment and Trade Mission to the Middle East was supposed to be a 12-day trip to Iraq and Bahrain, with a stay in Baghdad from Sept. 13 to 16, and Erbil from Sept. 17 to 19, before heading to Manama, Bahrain, on Friday last week for a four-day visit.

It was the second trade mission to Iraq that TAITRA had organized and the delegation was composed of more than 50 people, Yeh said.

The Iraqi government only said that the delegation was barred from Iraq and had to leave by noon the following day, Yeh said.

Sense-tech Innovation Co (勝勢科技) director William Wu (吳孟聰), who was part of the group, said there were 52 people in the delegation.

In a Facebook post dated on Monday last week, Wu said the delegation had been notified the previous day that their Iraqi visas had been canceled and they were to be escorted out within the next 24 hours.

The local travel agency that helped them obtain the visas said that Beijing had exerted pressure on the Iraqi government to not allow Taiwan to do business in the country, Wu wrote.

The travel agency had obtained visitor visas, not business visas, for the delegation, so there was little that its members could do to fight over the issue.

However, TAITRA on Monday said the issue had nothing to do with visa types.

TAITRA would compensate delegation members for their losses, but the most important thing was that group returned safely from Iraq, although some members chose to continue with the Bahrain portion of their trip, it said.