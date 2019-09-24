Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

Chips lead export fall

South Korea’s flagging chip sales are set to send exports for a 10th monthly slide, dashing hopes of a near-term rebound in global tech demand. Exports during the first 20 days of this month tumbled 22 percent from a year earlier, data from the Korea Customs Service yesterday showed. That compares with growth of 15 percent from Aug. 1 to 20. Shipments to China, its biggest trading partner, plunged 30 percent, while exports to the US dropped 21 percent and shipments to Japan fell 14 percent.

GERMANY

PMI dips to seven-year low

The private sector is suffering its worst downturn in almost seven years as a manufacturing slump deepens. A purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 49.1 this month from 51.7 a month earlier, IHS Markit said. The reading was the lowest since October 2012 and the first below 50, signaling contraction, since April 2013. “The manufacturing numbers are simply awful,” Markit economist Phil Smith said. “The economy is limping toward the final quarter of the year and, on its current trajectory, might not see any growth before the end of 2019.”

TRADE

Australia lifts sheep ban

Australia has lifted a temporary ban on controversial live sheep exports, with the first ship due to depart for the Middle East this week with about 60,000 animals on board. The live export trade has been under scrutiny since horrific footage of dead and dying heat-stressed sheep on vessels bound for the Middle East was released in April last year, prompting a public outcry and forcing sweeping reforms to the industry.

TECHNOLOGY

Baidu gets driveless license

Baidu Inc (百度) was on Sunday among three technology firms to receive China’s first batch of self-driving commercial licenses, the state-run Global Times reported. The permits were issued by the city government in Wuhan, Hubei Province, as it launched a testing area for intelligent network automobiles, the report said. The credentials will enable the companies to conduct tests as well as carry out commercial operations in the area. Haylion Technologies Co (海梁科技) and DeepBlue Technology Co (深藍科技) also received licenses, the Global Times reported.

REAL ESTATE

Vonovia acquires Hembla

Vonovia SE is set to become the largest landlord in Sweden after buying Stockholm-based apartment owner Hembla AB for about US$1.3 billion. Following its purchase of Victoria Park last year, the deal is the German company’s second in the Swedish market and would increase its portfolio in the country to more than 38,000 apartments, overtaking Rikshem and Heimstaden, according to Vonovia. Germany’s biggest landlord agreed with a unit of Blackstone Group Inc to acquire 61.2 percent of the share capital in Hembla for 215 kronor a share, it said in a statement yesterday.

TELECOMS

Chinese firms eye Brazil

Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and China Mobile Ltd (中國移動) are exploring a partnership to bid for Brazilian phone company Oi SA, O Globo Newspaper reported, without citing a source. Huawei is seeking the bid as an opportunity to enter the Brazilian market and expand its reach for 5G technology, the newspaper said. The plan also comes as the Brazilian government wants a solution for the indebted company, O Globo added.