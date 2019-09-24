Anli says Chinese factory completed

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

Anli International Co Ltd (安力), which supplies cooling components for PCs and portable devices, has completed the construction of its second factory in Chongqing, China, which is expected to start trial operations next quarter and contribute to sales next year, the company said yesterday.

The new plant is to meet the growing demand for 5G and automotive components in China, a company official said by telephone, declining to elaborate on the plant’s capacity.

Anli manufactures stamped and cast metallic parts, and components that are mainly used in laptops, desktops, smartphones and Internet communications devices.

PC-related components accounted for more than 90 percent of its total sales in the first half of the year, the company said.

In a bid to boost revenue and avoid risks, the company aims to expand production of non-PC cooling components and structural parts, said the official, who wished to remain anonymous.

Anli is to cooperate with a Chongqing-based company to produce natural gas-related products at the new plant, she said.

With steady sales from computer components, the company last month posted revenue of NT$143.73 million (US$4.63 million), an increase of 6.62 percent year-on-year.

Cumulative revenue in the first eight months grew 3.3 percent to NT$920 million, company data showed.

The company said it faces limited impact from the US-China trade dispute, as China remains its largest market.

To further lower costs and provide customers with integrated services, the company is building a new plant in Huzhou, China, which is expected to be completed next year, it said.