Taiwan Busienss Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

INVESTMENT

Firms to repatriate funds

Eleven companies as of Thursday last week had applied to repatriate more than NT$1.7 billion (US$54.9 million) since a repatriation bill took effect on Aug. 15, the Ministry of Finance said. The bill encourages Taiwanese individuals and for-profit enterprises to repatriate overseas funds by providing a preferential tax rate of 4 percent in the first year and 5 percent in the second year if the pledged investment materializes within a given time frame. The ministry has estimated capital inflows of NT$133.3 billion for the first year of the program.

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai adds to US project

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) plans to build a high-performance computing data center in Wisconsin as part of its major investment in the US state. The company is also planning a smart manufacturing center, Hon Hai said in a statement released earlier last week. The data and manufacturing centers are the latest additions to Hon Hai’s US$10 billion Wisconsin project, which is centered around an advanced flat-panel complex in the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park.

AUTOMAKERS

Hotai eyes stronger sales

Hotai Motor Co Ltd (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, last week revised upward its total vehicle sales forecast by 4,000 units to 135,000 units for this year, as the it expects strong sales in the second half of the year thanks to launches of new vehicles. Hotai sold 89,680 vehicles in the first eight months of the year, up 8.8 percent from a year earlier. Supported by new vehicle sales, the firm said that it aims to expand its local market share to 31.8 percent this year, compared with 28 percent last year.