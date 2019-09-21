Agencies

JAPAN

Seoul talks announced

Minister of Trade and Industry Isshu Sugawara yesterday said that Tokyo would hold talks with Seoul over the nation’s move to tighten export controls to South Korea, agreeing to Seoul’s request for consultations as part of a dispute settlement through the WTO. “We will make arrangements through diplomatic channels,” Sugawara told a news conference. Separately, Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi told a briefing that there was no immediate plan for him to meet with his South Korean counterpart. Earlier this week, South Korea initiated a WTO dispute against the export curbs, which include three materials used in smartphone chips and displays.

ENERGY

Offshore wind plan unveiled

SSE PLC and Equinor ASA are to build the world’s biggest offshore wind park after winning capacity in a UK auction where prices fell so low that costs are now on par with traditional power plants. The projects are to deliver power at a set price of ￡39.65 (US$49.80) per megawatt-hour, 31 percent below the level in a similar auction in 2017. The price drop brings the technology in close competition with electricity produced from fossil fuels. It also means that, for the first time, offshore wind farms might not even need to be propped up by government support.

ELECTRONICS

Huawei launches Mate 30

Huawei yesterday launched a new flagship smartphone, but it comes without popular Google apps such as Chrome or YouTube after US sanctions began, limiting its appeal. The Chinese tech giant’s Mate 30 series, including one for new 5G networks, runs on an open-source version of Google’s Android operating system, which by default does not come preinstalled with the US company’s suite of popular apps and services that licensed versions to have. It also does not come with the Google Play Store, the main way users outside China access Android apps. Huawei’s chief executive officer of consumer business Richard Yu (余承東) told reporters after the launch that consumers “can download [the apps] by themselves” from third-party sites. “For us, we can’t really install the apps.”

DELIVERIES

Virginia to get drone trial

Drone deliveries are coming soon, at least for one Virginia community, as part of a pilot project announced on Thursday by Wing, the unit spun out of a “moonshot” lab at Google parent Alphabet. Joining the pilot project is delivery giant FedEx, retail and pharmacy outlet Walgreens and local ice cream and gifts retailer Sugar Magnolia. The drone service to launch next month in Christiansburg, Virginia, will be the most advanced real-world test of the technology to quickly fly items ranging from Gummy Bears to painkillers, Wing chief executive officer James Burgess said. “By delivering small packages directly to homes through the air in minutes and making a wide range of medicine, food and other products available to customers, we will demonstrate what we expect safer, faster, cleaner local delivery to look like in the future,” Burgess said.

METALS

PPC eyes improved 2020

Pan Pacific Copper (PPC), Japan’s top copper smelter, said that it expects the global consumption and supply of refined copper would climb by 1.5 percent and 1.7 percent respectively next year compared with this year, PPC general manager for marketing Naoki Kojima told reporters yesterday.