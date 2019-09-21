Ministry approves NT$1bn combined pledged by SMEs

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday approved NT$1 billion (US$32.28 million) in combined investments by three small or medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that joined a government program for investment at home.

The program, which began in July, has attracted 30 SMEs with combined investment of NT$19 billion in Taiwan, creating 1,603 jobs, the ministry said.

More than 50 SMEs are still waiting for their applications to be reviewed, it said.

The program aims to help SMEs become more innovative by embracing smart production and creating high-value goods, the ministry said.

In a statement posted on the ministry’s Web site, it said that machine tool maker Parkson Wu Industrial Co Ltd (寶嘉誠工業) would invest NT$500 million to construct a new headquarters and plant in Taichung’s Wurih District (烏日) to meet rising orders.

Hsin Yui Technology Co Ltd (薪宇科技), which manufactures precision quartz products for the LED, semiconductor, photoelectric and solar energy industries, plans to invest NT$300 million in automatic and smart facilities at its plant in Hsinchu County, the ministry said.

“The company plans to manufacture the quartz carriers that are part of the etching process for 8-inch and 12-inch wafers,” a ministry official said by telephone.

Hsin Yu’s investments would help lower manufacturing costs and help improve the standard of quartz production in Taiwan, the official said.

K&W Tools Co Ltd (久允工業), which makes cutting products under the KWCT brand, plans to spend about NT$200 million on smart production lines at its factory at the Nantou Nangang Industrial Park (南投南崗工業區), the ministry said.

The investment is to lower manufacturing costs and make components domestically by quadrupling or quintupling the company’s smart production lines, the official said.