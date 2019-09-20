Ministry approves NT$8.4bn of investments

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday approved another six Taiwanese companies’ applications to invest at least NT$8.4 billion (US$270.92 million) in the nation.

The investments would create 783 jobs, of which 406 would be offered by portable medical and diagnostic devices maker Biotest Medical Corp (衡欣醫療器材), the ministry said in a news release.

Biotest Medical, with operations in Shenzhen, China, plans to invest NT$3 billion to expand its plant in Taichung’s Tanzi District (潭子), the ministry said, adding that the company’s aim is to reduce tariff risks, as the US is its largest market.

Biotest Medical plans to add new production lines to make advanced functional headphones, the ministry added.

LED and semiconductor lead frame maker Chang Wah Technology Co Ltd (長華科技) plans to spend NT$3 billion to increase the capacity of its plant in Kaohsiung’s Nanzih District (楠梓), due to increasing demand from returning Taiwanese IC companies and foreign clients’ orders being diverted from China, the ministry said.

Another LED and semiconductor lead frame maker, Fusheng Electronics Corp (復盛精密工業), plans to invest NT$600 million on new smart production lines at its plants in Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區) and Hukou Industrial Park (湖口工業區) due to the US-China trade dispute, the ministry said.

Graphics card and motherboard maker Gigabyte Technology Co Ltd (技嘉科技) aims to spend NT$800 million on automated production lines at its plant in Taoyuan’s Nanping area (南平) and set up a new smart plant nearby in the next few years, the ministry said.

Gigabyte plans to shift all of its production lines targeting the US market back home from China, the ministry said, adding that these facilities contribute about 10 percent of the company’s annual sales.

Power supply maker FSP Technology Inc (全漢企業) plans to invest NT$400 million on establishing a third factory with automatic lines in Taoyuan, which would mainly produce power supplies and energy storage systems for vehicles, the ministry said.

YCC Parts Mfg Co Ltd (昭輝實業), which makes plastic auto parts especially for the aftermarket business, plans to invest NT$600 million on expanding its plant at the Changhua Coastal Industrial Park (彰濱工業區), the ministry said.

The company has also decided to relocate all of its research and production facilities from China to Taiwan to avoid tariffs and meet demand from US clients, it said.

Under the government’s three-year action plan, 140 companies have since the beginning of this year pledged to invest NT$592.6 billion in Taiwan, creating 52,277 job opportunities in total, the ministry said.