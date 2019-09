Apple awards US$250m to Corning

AP, FRANKFORT, Kentucky

Apple Inc on Tuesday deepened its ties with a Kentucky manufacturing plant by awarding US$250 million to support Corning Inc’s continued work to develop glass for iPhones and other devices.

The award builds on the US$200 million that Corning received from Apple’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund in 2017, the tech giant said.

The combined investments support Corning’s research and development, which would be crucial for next-generation consumer devices, Apple said.

Scratch-resistant glass for every generation of iPhone has been made at Corning’s plant in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. Corning also supplies glass for iPads and Apple Watches.

“Apple and Corning’s rich history dates back more than a decade, and our partnership revolutionized glass and transformed the technology industry with the first iPhone,” Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams said in a statement.

“This award underscores Apple and Corning’s shared belief in the vital role that ingenuity plays in creating industry-leading products, and the pride that both companies take in applying American innovation and advanced manufacturing to solve some of the world’s toughest technology challenges,” he added.

The additional investment would allow the company — based in Corning, New York — to develop “groundbreaking new glass innovations,” while expanding its manufacturing capabilities, Corning chairman and CEO Wendell Weeks said.

“Most importantly, our ongoing collaboration allows us to create vital new capabilities for end users and continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible well into the future,” he said.

Corning employs about 400 people at its technology development and manufacturing operations in Harrodsburg.

It has been part of the central Kentucky community for more than 65 years.

The new Apple award would not result in an immediate increase in jobs at the Kentucky operation, but enables “future opportunities that may lead to growth,” Corning said.

The Harrodsburg plant is Corning’s longest-running US-based manufacturing facility.

Apple and Corning first teamed up more than a decade ago when then-Apple CEO Steve Jobs ordered the plastic screen on the company’s first iPhone to be replaced with scratch-resistant glass just a few months before the product was to launch.