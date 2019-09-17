Agencies

TRADE

No taste for Japanese brews

South Korean imports of Japanese beer slumped almost to zero last month in the face of a consumer boycott sparked by a trade and historical dispute between Seoul and Tokyo, Korea Trade Statistics Promotion Institute (KTSPI) data showed yesterday. Japanese companies shipped US$223,000 worth of beer to South Korea last month, down 97 percent from US$7.57 million last year. “Japan’s rank dropped to the 13th place last month,” a KTSPI official said, adding that beers from China, the Netherlands and Belgium now had the biggest shares of the nation’s imports.

RETAIL

H&M’s sales growth slows

Hennes & Mauritz AB’s (H&M) sales growth slowed in the key July and August months, hampering the Swedish giant’s attempt to end a three-year slump in earnings. Sales growth probably slowed down to 6 percent in those two months from 12 percent in June, Berenberg analysts said, based on calculations from figures H&M reported yesterday. Rival Inditex SA this month reported an acceleration in sales, while Primark announced a drop in like-for-like revenue. H&M said its summer collections were well-received and it managed to increase market share.

REAL ESTATE

Singapore sales slump

Private home sales in Singapore slipped 4.8 percent last month even as developers launched more units than the previous month. Developers in the city-state sold 1,122 apartments last month versus 1,179 in July, according to data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority released yesterday. Singapore last month slightly lowered, on average, the charges that developers must pay to enhance the use of certain property sites, or build bigger projects on them. That could have the effect of spurring activity as home builders are incentivized to rejuvenate certain areas.

PHILIPPINES

Online casinos targeted

Secretary of Finance Carlos Dominguez wants the Bureau of Internal Revenue to shut down online gaming operators that have not paid their taxes. Dominguez issued the order on Sunday after finding out that the bureau has not collected most of the 21.6 billion pesos (US$420 million) in income taxes that should have been withheld by online gaming operators. It has issued 130 tax assessments to companies involved in online gaming. The online casinos employ mostly Chinese workers catering to gamblers from the China. Beijing has asked Manila to ban online gaming, but President Rodrigo Duterte has said the country needs the industry.

RETAIL

Sainsbury to sell mortages

Sainsbury is talking with advisers about a sale of its mortgage book, the Telegraph reported on Sunday, as the UK supermarket chain looks for ways to shore up finances after its bid to buy Walmart Inc’s Asda was blocked. Its mortgage business, which amounted to about ￡1.4 billion (US$1.8 billion) at the end of February, could fetch ￡1.3 billion if it finds a buyer, but it might struggle to sell its loss-making business because of high costs, the paper said.

TELECOMS

GCX files for bankruptcy

GCX Ltd, a unit of Anil Ambani’s distressed Reliance Communications Ltd, has filed for bankruptcy protection. GCX owns the world’s largest private undersea cable system. The company missed payment on its US$350 million of 7 percent bonds that matured on Aug. 1.