Staff writer, with agencies

EQUITIES

Easing fears boost shares

Local shares yesterday closed higher and the TAIEX moved closer to 10,900 points as market sentiment improved amid easing fears over trade tensions between the US and China. While select large-cap technology shares attracted buying, in particular in the late trading session, the petrochemical sector got a significant boost on the back of a spike in international crude oil prices caused by a production cut in Saudi Arabia after drone attacks on the nation’s production facilities. The TAIEX closed up 70.58 points, or 0.65 percent, at the day’s high of 10,898.13, on turnover of NT$116.551 billion (US$3.76 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$8.89 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

EQUITIES

Revenues fall 2.66%

Companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange last month posted combined revenue of NT$2.76 trillion, a 2.66 percent decline from a year earlier, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. Of the listed firms, 412 reported year-on-year sales increases, while 522 reported declines, the exchange said. Firms that posted increases were mainly in the information services and semiconductor sectors, while those that posted declines were in the electrical cables, building materials, and oil and gas services sectors, it said.

AVIATION

Tigerair planning to recruit

Low-cost airline Tigerair Taiwan Ltd (台灣虎航) yesterday said it plans to recruit 50 new flight attendants by the end of this year to meet the increased demand. The 50 crew members would go on duty in February next year after completing their training, it said. The airline currently has 200 flight attendants, one-third of whom are male, the highest ratio among all local airlines. Tigerair Taiwan spokesman Bernard Hsu (許致遠) said the company plans to apply for new routes after expanding its fleet in 2021 and aims to debut its shares on Taipei Exchange by the end of this year.

DAIRY PRODUCERS

Mengniu bids for Bellamy’s

China Mengniu Dairy Co (中國蒙牛乳業) yesterday announced that it has made a takeover offer for infant formula producer Bellamy’s Australia Ltd for about US$1 billion. Under the proposed deal, Mengniu would pay A$12.65 (US$8.69) per Bellamy’s share plus a dividend, a 59 percent premium on the closing price on Friday last week. Bellamy’s chief executive Andrew Cohen said that Mengniu had offered a “strong platform for distribution and success in China.” The board of directors at the Australian group have given their support to the takeover bid, which needs the approval of the company’s shareholders and the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board.

STOCK MARKETS

Beijing praises LSE rebuff

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd’s (HKEX) unsolicited takeover bid for London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE) suffered a further setback after Beijing praised the British firm’s scathing rebuff. The People’s Daily on Saturday wrote that there are “persistent worries” about Hong Kong given the current unrest and lauded the LSE for citing its existing tie-up with the Shanghai Stock Exchange as its preferred way to access China. Meanwhile, British Financial Conduct Authority chief executive Andrew Bailey yesterday promised tough scrutiny of HKEX if it presses forward with its bid due to the significance of the British exchange.