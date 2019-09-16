TOPBI plans ‘mini topbi’ line for China

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

TOPBI International Holdings Ltd (淘帝國際控股), a leading children’s clothing brand in China, said it plans to launch a new “mini topbi” sub-brand next month through e-commerce platforms, targeting one-to-three-year-olds.

“The introduction of mini topbi would help expand our online sales and market share, as well as improve our product portfolio,” president Zhou Zhi-hong (周志鴻) told an investors’ conference in Taipei on Thursday.

Revenue generated from online transactions climbed to NT$214 million (US$6.89 million), or 6.9 percent of total sales of NT$3.1 billion, in the first half of the year.

For the whole of last year, online sales reached NT$270.59 million, or 4 percent of total sales of NT$6.76 billion, company data showed.

Online membership totaled about 300,000 as of last month, up 120,000 from late last year, the company said.

Once the company’s first intelligent warehousing and logistics plant, with an investment of around NT$1.3 billion, is completed in 2021, online sales would increase to account for at least 15 percent of total sales, Zhou said.

The plant in Suqian in China’s Jiangsu Province, would help shorten delivery time and costs as well as improve the merchandise turnover rate, he said.

Sales generated from physical stores reached NT$2.89 billion in the first half of the year, or 92.1 percent of the total, while last year as a whole, they reached NT$6.49 billion, the company said.

Physical store sales have been weaker this year due to fierce competition, Zhou said, adding that the company would renovate existing stores and release apparel in the second half of the year to buck the declining trend.

With a steady increase in per capita consumption of children’s clothes in China, the company is still positive about the Chinese market with a compound annual growth rate of 10.69 percent over the next 10 years, Zhou said.

TOPBI had 1,615 stores as of June, but plans to slow the pace of store expansion to focus on average sales per store and online-offline management efficiency, he said.

In the first eight months of this year, the company’s sales rose 7.28 percent year-on-year to NT$4.08 billion.

The company’s shares on Thursday were 0.2 percent lower at NT$99.3 in Taipei trading.

They have advanced 19.64 percent since the beginning of this year, outperforming the main bourse’s 11.31 percent increase in the period.