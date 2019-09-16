iPhone supply sufficient; focus on affordable model

Staff writer, with CNA

The supply of new-generation iPhones — the iPhone 11 series — is expected to be sufficient for the first round of sales in Taiwan, which could boost buying, according to sources from the local computer, communication and consumer (3C) distribution sector.

In particular, the more affordable iPhone 11 is expected to account for more than 50 percent of the supply, indicating Apple Inc has changed its strategies by increasing promotion of the cheaper model this year to stimulate consumption, the sources said.

The sources added that the first wave of sales in Taiwan is expected to hit a peak in iPhone sales over recent years.

On Tuesday last week, Apple unveiled two high-end models, the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, along with the cheaper iPhone 11, and said it would start global sales for the new iPhones on Sept. 20. Taiwan is to be included in the first round of global sales.

The 5.8-inch organic LED (OLED) iPhone 11 Pro, featuring Apple’s new triple camera lenses, carries a starting price of NT$35,900 (US$1,151), while the 6.5-inch OLED iPhone 11 Pro Max model will sell at a base price of NT$39,900, according to Apple’s Taiwan Web site.

The more affordable 6.1-inch LCD iPhone 11 will start at NT$24,900, NT$2,000 cheaper than its predecessor, the iPhone XR.

Distributors said although the new iPhones cannot support 5G technology, the pricing strategy, with prices of the iPhone 11 series and even the previous models marked down, is expected to help Apple fend off rising competition from brands in the Android camp which have unveiled many models for 5G use.

Pre-order sales of the new iPhones began worldwide on Friday last week and according to the major telecom operators in Taiwan, the advanced iPhone Pro Max and iPhone 11 Pro models have received a warm response, especially their 256GB version in “midnight green,” a color Apple is using for the first time for its iPhones.

According to Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), the iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 11 Pro 256GB appeared more popular based on its online reservations, with the midnight green version being a hit.

Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信) said its online reservations showed more than 10,000 consumers logged on largely targeting the iPhone 11 Pro, while Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) said the iPhone Pro Max was most popular, followed by the iPhone 11.