PCL, Inari to join forces in Malaysia

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

PCL Technologies Inc’s (眾達科技) board approved setting up a joint venture in Malaysia with Inari Amertron Bhd, the Taiwanese optical transceiver module maker said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday last week.

The joint venture, with an initial capitalization of US$5 million, is to manufacture optical transceiver and related products in Malaysia, with PCL contributing 70 percent, or US$3.5 million, of the total, while Inari holds the remaining 30 percent stake, the filing said.

The company said the investment is made in response to the US-China trade war and is in line with its medium and long-term development needs.

No details about production capacity or the timing for volume production were available.

PCL is the world’s largest maker of 16-gigabit small form-factor pluggable (SFP) optical transceiver modules, as well as one of the two 32G product suppliers globally. The Taipei-based company counts Foxconn Optical Interconnect Technology (鴻騰光電), Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and NEC Corp among its major clients.

PCL reported revenue of NT$1.56 billion (US$50.2 million) in the first eight months of this year, up 22.45 percent from the same period a year earlier, company data showed.

Net income for the first half of the year totaled NT$136.79 million, down from NT$140.95 million a year earlier, with earnings per share of NT$2.22, the company reported.

Inari Amertron, established in 2010, is involved in the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) as well as electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industries.

In its filing with Bursa Malaysia on Wednesday, the company said the joint venture is to carry out business operations at its Plant 34 in Malaysia’s Penang State or other plants owned by the Inari Group.

Analysts said the impact of the US-China trade tensions could be a motive behind this partnership after optical transceiver modules were added to the latest US tariff list that took effect on Sept. 1.

PCL closed 1.15 percent higher at NT$88 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Thursday. The company’s stock has risen 6.28 percent for the year to date.