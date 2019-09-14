Agencies

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

France urges EU rules

The EU should create a common set of rules for virtual currencies to counter risks posed by Facebook’s cryptocurrency Libra, French Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire said yesterday. The bloc does not have specific regulations on cryptocurrencies, which have so far been considered a marginal issue by most decisionmakers because only a tiny fraction of bitcoins or other digital coins are converted into euros. However, plans unveiled in June by Facebook to launch its own digital currency for payments among its hundreds of millions of users in Europe and around the world have triggered a rethink. Libra could cause risks to consumers, financial stability and even “the sovereignty of European states,” Le Maire told reporters at a meeting of EU finance ministers in Helsinki. He repeated his pleas for blocking Libra in Europe and called for the creation of “a common framework” on digital currencies at EU level.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Groups oppose merger

About a dozen advocacy groups and unions, including Public Citizen and the American Federation of Teachers, on Thursday wrote the US Federal Trade Commission urging it to consider blocking drugmaker AbbVie Inc’s planned US$63 billion purchase of Botox maker Allergan PLC. The combination of two of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical firms, which was announced in June, would feature a portfolio that includes the world’s top-selling medicine — AbbVie’s rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira — as well as its cancer drugs and Allergan’s blockbuster wrinkle treatment, Botox, and big-selling dry eye drug Restasis. The groups said the deal would create the fourth-largest pharmaceutical firm with strong markets for many drugs at a time when rising prices of many medicines have become a hot political issue.

DEFENSE

List of Chinese firms wanted

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers on Thursday asked the Pentagon to name companies owned by the Chinese military operating in the US, as they seek to curb what they called Beijing’s effort to “steal” technology for military purposes. Companies owned by the Chinese government “acquire American firms to transfer proprietary information,” among other tactics, according to the letter to US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. A Pentagon report last year said China dominates the global supply of rare earth minerals critical to US military operations, as well as supplies of electronics and chemicals. “China represents a significant and growing risk to the supply of materials and technologies deemed strategic and critical to US national security,” the report said.

ENERGY

EU mulls higher taxes

The EU is considering new energy taxes to meet its climate targets, top officials said yesterday, with Germany calling for “drastic steps” to reduce carbon emissions. EU nations have in the past decade led the global shift toward renewable energy and set up the world’s largest emissions trading system to price carbon and reduce reliance on more polluting fuels. However, EU rules on energy taxation have not changed for more than 15 years. They are “outdated and poorly adapted to climate change challenges and developments in energy policy at EU level,” according to a document that EU finance ministers were to discuss yesterday and today. Possible measures in a document prepared by the Finnish presidency of the EU included higher minimum tax rates on energy, fossil fuel levies, and the end of waivers for the air and sea transport sectors.