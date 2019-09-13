Agencies

IPO

Anheuser eyes HK listing

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV is aiming to raise about US$5 billion in a Hong Kong listing of its Asian unit by the end of this month, people familiar with the matter said, reviving a plan scrapped two months ago. The Belgian brewer is gauging investor demand and is to launch the deal as soon as next week, the people said. The company yesterday said that the resumed listing application involves its minority stake in Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd, without its Australian operations, which it agreed to sell to Asahi Group Holdings Ltd for US$11.3 billion.

TOBACCO

BAT to slash 2,300 jobs

British American Tobacco PLC (BAT) yesterday said that it plans to cut 2,300 jobs globally by January next year as its new boss seeks to drive revenues in controversial e-cigarettes. Chief executive officer Jack Bowles said that the jobs cuts, of which more than 20 percent would be senior roles, would see BAT “better placed” to deliver US$6.2 billion in new category revenues by 2024. BAT employs about 55,000 staff worldwide and did not specify which regions would see job cuts.

MEXICO

Pemex to get another boost

The government on Wednesday said it would inject another US$5 billion into struggling state oil company, Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex). The company, which is facing massive debt and falling output, said it would use the money to pay down and restructure its debt in three sets of transactions. It plans to buy back bonds due next year and in 2023; refinance its short-term debt by issuing new bonds with terms of seven, 10 and 30 years; and carry out a bond swap aimed at “smoothing [its] due-date profile.”

MALAYSIA

Interest rate held again

The central bank yesterday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a second straight meeting as the economy posts steady growth, despite mounting global risks. The bank held its overnight rate at 3 percent, saying that current policy is accommodative and supports the economy. Sixteen of 24 economists surveyed by Bloomberg correctly predicted the decision, while the rest had forecast a 25 basis-point cut.

HOTELS

Anbang to sell to Mirae

Anbang Insurance Group Co (安邦保險) agreed to sell a luxury hotel portfolio to South Korea’s Mirae Asset Management Co. Mirae posted a 10 percent deposit this week on a sale price of a little more than US$5.8 billion for the portfolio, a person familiar with the matter said. Mirae signed a deal to buy 15 hotels from Anbang, it said in a statement that did not disclose the purchase price. Anbang in 2016 bought the properties’ owner, Strategic Hotels & Resorts Inc, from Blackstone Group Inc for about US$5.5 billion.

BANKING

Billions put into ailing banks

Austria spent more than 10 billion euros (US$11.03 billion) on rescuing and winding down banks that were failing after the financial crisis, a study by the central bank and the Fiscal Council showed. Hypo Alpe-Adria-Bank International AG was by far the biggest culprit after its ill-fated expansion in the former Yugoslavia. Interest payments by Erste Group Bank AG, Raiffeisen Bank International AG and Bawag Group AG for temporary capital support lowered the net costs.