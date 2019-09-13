Power Wind Health plans to open eight more stores

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

Power Wind Health Industry Inc (柏文健康事業), known for its Fitness Factory (健身工廠) gym chain, plans to open two new outlets in Taipei and New Taipei City next quarter, as well as six more in central and northern Taiwan next year, as sales in the nation’s fitness market expanded by a compound annual growth rate of 24.87 percent from 2012 to last year.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the company said that it expected business performance to fare better in the second half of this year on the back of contributions by new outlets and growth in average sales per store.

The company operated 43 outlets as of last month and membership totaled 197,000 as of June, up 19,000 from six months earlier, company data showed.

Thanks to increases in recreational sports service sales, athletic health service sales and admission fees, the company reported record-high revenue of NT$308.02 million (US$9.92 million) for last month, up 13.38 percent annually and 3.65 percent monthly.

Cumulative revenue in the first eight months of the year rose 22.25 percent to NT$2.32 billion, also a record, the company said.

Separately, fitness equipment maker Dyaco International Inc (岱宇國際) yesterday said that it expects sales in the second half of this year to outpace those in the same period of last year as it continues expanding sales channels and launching new products.

The company posted sales of NT$430.6 million for last month, up 1.69 percent annually and 22.91 percent monthly.

Cumulative sales in the first eight months of this year climbed 8.47 percent year-on-year to NT$3.67 billion, due to a steady increase in sales of its fitness and medical rehabilitation equipment, a company official said by telephone.

The company plans to release eight new entry-level Xterra fitness products and increase shipments of mannequins and other Ultimate Fighting Championship-branded training products to more than 200 sports goods shops in the US later this year, the official said.