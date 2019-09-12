Ministry approves five more investments

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday announced that it has approved another five companies’ applications to invest more than NT$7.3 billion (US$233.8 million) in Taiwan, which could provide 944 new job opportunities.

The latest approvals have seen the program to encourage domestic investment attract 134 firms, which plan to invest more than NT$584.1 billion and create 51,494 job opportunities, the ministry said.

Paper maker Yuen Foong Yu Paper Manufacturing Co (永豐餘工業用紙) is to invest more than NT$1.4 billion on new equipment after relocating its core production from China in the wake of a Chinese ban on waste imports and the US-China trade dispute, the ministry said.

The world’s third-largest automotive camera supplier, H.P.B. Optoelectronics Co (合盈光電), plans to invest more than NT$2 billion setting up a new plant in the Taichung Industrial Park (台中工業區) to reduce trade risks, the ministry said.

The firm plans to focus on the production of cameras with instant clear view systems, it added.

Excellence Optoelectronics Inc (聯嘉光電), which supplies LED automotive lighting components for the Tesla Model 3, plans to build a production site and a research and development center for high-efficiency LEDs and automotive LED lighting modules in Miaoli County’s Jhunan Science Park (竹南科學園區), it said.

The company also plans to develop mini LED displays for automotive dash boards as well as large LED displays, it added.

Leadwell CNC Machines Manufacturing Corp (臺灣麗偉電腦機械) plans to invest NT$500 million to set up a smart production plant in the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區) to soften the blow from the US-China trade dispute to its customers, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, weld nut manufacturer Boltun Corp (恒耀工業) is to invest more than NT$1 billion in a pre-processing plant in Tainan’s Rende District (仁德) and a post-processing plant in the Yongkang Technology Industrial Park Service Center (永康科技園區), the ministry said.