Staff writer

COMPUTERS

Asustek sales climb 5.07%

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩電腦) yesterday posted sales of NT$30.64 billion (US$980.48 million) for last month, an increase of 5.07 percent year-on-year, as business slowly regained momentum due to peak season demand. The company said it plans to reinforce its product innovation and business management as it expects further growth in the upcoming months. In the first eight months of the year, cumulative sales dropped 4.82 percent year-on-year to NT$216.27 billion.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Vanguard revenue slumps

Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進), which supplies driver ICs for flat panels and power management chips, yesterday posted revenue of NT$7.29 billion for last month, a decrease of 8.03 percent month-on-month. Vanguard chief financial officer Amanda Huang (黃惠蘭) attributed the decline to lower wafer shipments. On an annual basis, revenue fell 12.28 percent. Separately, contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) posted a 4 percent month-on-month decline in revenue to NT$13.18 billion. That was flat from a year earlier.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

CTBC profit soars 107%

CTBC Financial Holding Co’s (中信金控) net profit rose 107 percent year-on-year last month, thanks to higher investment returns on stocks and bonds, while its banking arm also expanded, spokeswoman Chiu Ya-ling (邱雅玲) said yesterday. E.Sun Financial Holding Co’s (玉山金控) net profit increased 58 percent year-on-year due to growing financial technology and cross border payment services, while SinoPac Financial Holdings Co (永豐金控) said its net profit grew 25 percent last month due stable banking business.

AVIATION

AIDC denies supplying door

Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC, 漢翔航空) yesterday said that it did not manufacture the door blown out in Boeing Co’s high-pressure stress test for its new wide-body 777X aircraft on Thursday last week. AIDC only provides pressurized doors for Boeing 737 and 747 jets, and so far has not discussed supplying components for the 777X, general manager Ma Wan-june (馬萬鈞) said by telephone. “While the failure of the door has caught the attention of the media, we think it is normal for there to be failures in tests,” Ma said.

SHOEMAKERS

Demand boosts Fulgent Sun

Fulgent Sun International Holding Co (鈺齊國際) yesterday posted revenue of NT$1.16 million for last month, an increase of 36.11 percent year-on-year, but a 16.13 percent fall month-on-month. Cumulative revenue in the first eight months grew 25.51 percent year-on-year to a record NT$8.48 billion on the back of strong demand in the US, as well as European and Asian markets, the company said.

APPAREL

Orders boost Quang Viet

Down jacket and garment maker Quang Viet Enterprise Co (廣越企業) posted sales of NT$2.26 billion last month, an increase of 7.9 percent month-on-month and 2.41 percent year-on-year, while cumulative revenue in the first eight months soared 33.64 percent to NT$10.71 billion. “Major clients such as Patagonia, Adidas AG, Nike Inc and The North Face Inc have placed more orders this year,” a company official said by telephone yesterday. The firm’s top five clients have decided to hasten the pace of their expansion in the next two years, which would help boost sales, the official said.