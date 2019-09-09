Aten upbeat on demand for enterprise solutions

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Aten International Co Ltd (宏正自動科技) on Wednesday last week said that it expected information technology infrastructure solutions for meeting rooms to generate more sales by the end of this year, as it has seen significant demand for audio-visual products and enterprise solutions for smart meeting rooms.

The company has unveiled a new enterprise solution named “Meeting Director” that aims to increase efficiency at meetings and includes products such as seamless presentation matrix switches, modular matrix switches, control systems and 4K display ports.

The new solutions are in line with the company’s strategy, revealed earlier this year, to focus on three domains: control systems for meeting rooms, Internet protocol (IP) data management and cybersecurity, said an Aten official, who asked not to be named.

REVENUE FIGURES

Aten reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.86 billion (US$91.5 million) in the first seven months of the year, down 2.56 percent from the same period last year.

The company’s audio-visual business sector contributed 18.5 percent of total revenue in the first seven months, while enterprise solutions (over IP) contributed another 10.1 percent, the official said.

‘HIGH HOPES’

The company has high hopes for the two segments in the next few months, the official added.

Over the same period, enterprise solutions (not over IP) and IT infrastructure solutions for small and medium-sized businesses contributed 29.5 percent and 23 percent of the company’s revenue, respectively.