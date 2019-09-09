People queue for first mangosteens

Staff writer, with CNA

Nearly 100 people formed a long line outside a store in Taipei early yesterday to buy the first mangosteens imported into Taiwan in 16 years, after the government lifted a ban on the tropical fruit from Thailand earlier this year.

The government stopped imports of Thai mangosteens in 2003 because of fruit fly problems.

After meeting quarantine requirements, the import ban was lifted in April.

The first batch of mangosteens was sold exclusively at Carrefour Taiwan’s main Neihu (內湖) outlet yesterday morning.

Even before the store opened at 9am, a long line had formed outside.

Carrefour issued numbers to those wanting to purchase the fruit, with each customer limited to two boxes of mangosteens, a spokesperson for the outlet told reporters, adding that the demand was “somewhat unexpected.”

The first customer, who bought two boxes of the fruit, told reporters that he came all the way from Taoyuan and had waited in line since 7:30am to buy them as a special gift for his mother.

Carrefour said that 139 boxes of mangosteens were sold yesterday, with each box containing five mangosteens and costing NT$199.

The retailer expects to sell a second batch of mangosteens later month, and said that the fruit would be available at more Carrefour outlets across Taiwan.