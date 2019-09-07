Chips and passive component suppliers report monthly improvement in revenue

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Memorychip maker Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) yesterday said that revenue last month surged 24.9 percent from July, supporting the company’s upbeat forecast for the current quarter due to seasonal factors.

Revenue jumped to NT$3.79 billion (US$121.3 million) from NT$3.04 billion in July, its highest since October last year, according to a company statement.

On an annual basis, revenue expanded about 17 percent from NT$3.04 billion.

Macronix has said that it expects revenue in the third quarter — its high season — to grow sequentially, benefiting from the annual electronics holiday shopping spree.

The chipmaker counts video game console maker Nintendo Co as one of its major customers.

Nintendo’s Switch continued to be the best-selling game console last month, beating Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation, according to the NPD Group’s tallies.

Macronix in July said that customers’ demand has surpassed its expectations in the prior month.

NOR flash memory chips constituted 63 percent of its revenue last quarter, while ROM chips made up 29 percent.

Aggregate revenue in the first eight months of this year slid 16.05 percent to NT$20.33 billion from NT$24.22 billion a year earlier.

Memorychip maker Winbond Electronics Corp (華邦電子) said that revenue last month rose 3.13 percent to NT$4.46 billion from NT$4.33 billion in July, according to a company statement.

Last month’s revenue was the highest in 12 months.

Winbond said “the worst” period was over and its capacity utilization rebounded to about 100 percent in July, thanks to improving demand.

Revenue in the first eight months shrank 9.47 percent to NT$31.67 billion from NT$35 billion in the same period last year.

Passive component manufacturer Yageo Corp (國巨) yesterday said that revenue inched up 1 percent to NT$3.42 billion last month from a month earlier.

Last month’s figure was the strongest since March this year.

The company attributed the growth to continued recovery in Greater China and other Asian markets, but the ongoing US-China trade friction remains a risk.

On an annual basis, revenue last month was down 67.8 percent from NT$10.6 billion.

Yageo said in a statement that it remained “conservative about its sales and operating performance.”

Local peer Walsin Technology Corp (華新科) also saw a 1.1 percent rise in revenue to NT$2.44 billion from July’s NT$2.41 billion, thanks to a healthy supply chain inventory and improving seasonal demand.