Sporting goods hit record value in H1: economic ministry

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The output value of Taiwan’s sporting goods indistry hit a record NT$24.2 billion (US$773.66 million) in the first half of this year, increasing 15.3 percent year-on-year on the back of robust demand for fitness equipment, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

With steady contributions from indoor fitness equipment, the output value is forecast to surpass NT$50 billion by the end of the year, the ministry said.

From January to June, the output value from indoor fitness equipment increased 34.5 percent on an annual basis to NT$11.9 billion, contributing 48.3 percent of overall value in the sporting goods sector, the ministry said.

“Companies received orders from an internationally renowned hotel resort and a big health club chain earlier this year,” Department of Statistics Director-General Wang Shu-chuan (王淑娟) said by telephone.

The output value for golfing equipment increased by 9.7 percent year-on-year in the first six months thanks to strong market demand, ministry data showed.

More than 90 percent of local manufacturers’ fitness and golfing equipment was shipped overseas, with the US a major destination, Wang said.

Taiwan’s sporting goods had a 13.4 percent market share in the US, far behind China’s 64.3 percent in the first six months of the year.

However, Taiwan had the biggest share of the Chinese sporting goods market at 35 percent in the first half and was third in Japan, following China and the US, the ministry said.

With their efforts in fixed asset investment and research and development, local sporting goods manufacturers — mainly in Taichung, Tainan and Changhua County — are striving to maintain a competitive edge in overseas markets, it said.