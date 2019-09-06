Largan reports record sales of NT$6.48 billion

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Largan Precision Co (大立光), a leading supplier of camera lens modules, yesterday reported record sales of NT$6.48 billion (US$207.16 million) for last month, up 17.67 percent year-on-year.

Cumulative sales in the first eight months of this year were NT$35.84 billion, up 12.03 percent from the same period last year, Largan said in a statement.

The Taichung-based company said that 50 to 60 percent of its shipments last month were 10-megapixel lenses and 20 to 30 percent were 20-megapixel lenses, while 8-megapixel lenses made up 10 to 20 percent.

The increase in revenue was predicted by analysts, who cited new orders from Samsung Electronics Co for its high-end smartphones, while Apple Inc is expected to release its next-generation iPhones, which are reportedly to have up to three cameras, on Tuesday next week.

Largan leads the handset camera lens industry thanks to the trend toward having multiple cameras, higher resolutions and larger apertures, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note on Wednesday.

Competition from domestic peer Genius Electronic Optical Co (玉晶光) and Chinese rival Sunny Optical Technology Group Co (舜宇光學) remains manageable, Yuanta said.

However, the company is not immune to macro risks for the smartphone industry, as well as slowing growth in content value for handsets, Yuanta said.