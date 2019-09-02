Staff writer, with CNA

SOLAR

Green liquidation approved

Solar wafer maker Green Energy Technology Inc (綠能科技) on Friday last week said that shareholders had approved its liquidation plan. The company, a subsidiary of Tatung Co (大同), said its production costs have exceeded selling prices, so the company continues to sustain losses and has no cash flow. The company was delisted from the local over-the-counter stock market in May due to its heavy financial burden. An exact liquidation timetable is pending a decision by liquidators, it said.

INVESTMENT

Commission OKs Micron plan

The Investment Commission on Wednesday last week said it had approved US DRAM chipmaker Micron Technology Inc’s plan to invest NT$66 billion (US$2.1 billion) in Taiwan through its subsidiary Micron Technology BV in the Netherlands. The commission did not disclose details about the investment. The commission also approved two Taiwan-bound investment projects valued at about NT$2.1 billion and NT$3.3 billion each to invest in drone development and acquire a stake in a Taiwanese biotech company, it said in a statement.

ELECTRONICS

Dynamic seeks jobs deals

Printed circuit board maker Dynamic Electronics Co (定穎電子) on Wednesday last week said that it was holding discussions with other businesses in the industry on the possibility of them absorbing some of its employees ahead of a massive layoff due to the impending closure of its factory in Taiwan. Dynamic, which plans to let go most of the plant’s 490 workers, said it is in talks with seven other circuit board manufacturers, which are looking for about 500 employees. The company plans to hold a job fair at the end of this month to provide more information.