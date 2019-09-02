Minor Hotels reaching out to Taiwanese as traveler numbers rise in key areas

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Minor Hotels, an international hotel owner and operator with 520 properties worldwide, is reaching out to Taiwanese, who have grown into a major source of guests in the past few years, communications officials from the firm said on Friday last week.

“The Taiwanese market is highly important to our brands in terms of tourist arrivals, especially for our Anantara and Avani properties,” Minor Hotels public relations communications director Mark Thomson told a media briefing in Taipei.

Taiwan has consistently ranked in the top 10 countries for visitors to Southeast Asia and the Maldives in the past five years, Thomson said, adding that visits are also on the rise in other markets such as the Middle East and Africa.

The rapid rise in the number of Taiwanese travelers is probably due to wealth growth, increased air routes, the availability of low-cost flights and people seeking new tourism experiences, the Bangkok-based group said.

According to Knight Frank’s 2019 Wealth Report, Taipei was eighth in a global list of cities ranked by the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, with 1,519 people who have at least US$30 million in assets.

The international property firm predicted that the number would rise to 1,864 by 2023.

Minor Hotels has a presence in hideaway locations favored by global adventure lovers.

In July, Anatara expanded its portfolio by launching its first property in Spain, its second in Europe, the Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Benahavis Marbella Resort.

The resort, on Spain’s southern coast in the hills above Marbella and Puerto Banus, is a 50-minute drive from Malaga International Airport.