New iPhone unveiling expected on Sept. 10

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO

Apple on Thursday sent out invitations to an event on Sept. 10 at its Silicon Valley campus where it is expected to unveil a new-generation iPhone.

Apple disclosed little about what it plans to spotlight in the Steve Jobs Theater at its headquarters in Cupertino.

For years now, Apple has hosted events in the fall to launch new iPhone models ahead of the Christmas shopping season.

Introduction of “iPhone 11” handsets would come as the global smartphone market tightens and Apple makes a priority of selling digital content and services to fans of its hardware.

New iPhones are expected to boast improvements including ramped-up processing power and camera capabilities, but no radical changes or offerings for 5G telecom networks that are starting to take shape.

Apple last month delivered stronger-than-expected results in the just-ended quarter as growth from services helped offset weak iPhone sales.

Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook said that the company had its “biggest June quarter ever — driven by all-time record revenue from services, accelerating growth from wearables, strong performance from iPad and Mac and significant improvement in iPhone trends.”

Long the driver of Apple’s money-making machine, iPhone revenue overall was down 12 percent from last year to US$26 billion.

The premium smartphone market has grown fiercely competitive and overall sales have cooled as a lack of stunning innovation has caused people to wait longer before upgrading to new models.

Rivals in the premium smartphone market also field champions to fight for market share during the prime shopping season.

Google typically holds a fall event to launch new Pixel smartphones powered by its Android software.

Samsung recently introduced a new-generation Galaxy Note large-screen handset starting at US$950 and said it will work closer with Microsoft so that services function better across its array of devices.

Separately, Apple said that it will begin supplying parts and training to independent repair shops, offering more options to service for devices made by the California tech giant.

The change of course came in the face of criticism that the iPhone maker’s tight grip on where repair work could be done was unfair.

The new repair program for out-of-warranty iPhone fixes is starting in the US and will eventually be expanded internationally, the company said.

“We’re making it easier for independent providers across the US to tap into the same resources as our Apple Authorized Service Provider network,” Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams said in an online post. “We believe the safest and most reliable repair is one handled by a trained technician using genuine parts that have been properly engineered and rigorously tested.”

Apple claims to have more than 5,000 authorized service centers around the world, but has long discouraged service or repairs outside its network.

There will be no cost for independent repair shops to take part in the program, which will require them to have an Apple-certified technician on staff, it said.

Apple said it will provide qualifying shops with parts, tools, training, manuals and diagnostics.

Apple recently began some device repairs to be done by authorized technicians at major US electronics goods chain Best Buy.