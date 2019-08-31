TSMC report says its contribution to GDP was 4.46%

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said that it contributed more than 4 percent of Taiwan’s GDP last year as its added value increased.

TSMC investments created NT$792.9 billion (US$25.24 billion) in added value last year, it said in a corporate social responsibility report.

The figure was 4.85 percent higher than the previous year and accounted for 4.46 percent of GDP, the company said.

Since 2015, the company has been working with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工研院) to determine how it can contribute to the growth of the domestic economy by utilizing local resources, TSMC said.

In addition to the higher added value, it also generated NT$1.024 trillion in production value last year, hiring 43,000 employees, it said.

That created a spillover effect that resulted in an additional national output of almost NT$2 trillion and 364,000 job openings nationwide, the report said.

ADDED VALUE

Its added value ratio, which is the ratio of added value to production value, was about 77 percent last year, far above the average of 30 percent for other firms in Taiwan, it said.

Its added value and production value were records last year, the company said.

TSMC posted a record NT$351.13 billion in net profit last year — an annual increase of 2.3 percent — or earnings per share of NT$13.54 compared with NT$13.23 in 2017, the report said.

Citing joint studies conducted with ITRI, TSMC said that its investments have benefited upstream, midstream and downstream firms in the local supply chain of the semiconductor industry.

TSMC, the world’s third-largest chip supplier, posted US$14.85 billion in sales in the first half, down 9 percent from a year earlier due to inventory adjustments by its clients.

ENVIRONMENT

TSMC said that while its electricity and water consumption has increased due to technology upgrades, it is committed to environmentally friendly practices.

It is planning to team up with industrial partners to build a water recycling facility at the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學工業園區) in Tainan this year, which would supply 18,144 tonnes of recycled industrial water per day, TSMC said.

To reduce carbon emissions, it is seeking to purchase renewable energy facilities and install green power generators at its production complexes, TSMC said.