Cosmos Group says China’s tourist rules not affecting hotels

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Cosmos Hotel & Resorts Group (天成飯店集團) on Thursday said that Beijing’s restrictions on tourist visits to Taiwan would not affect its operations, as Chinese make up only a small percentage of guests at its properties.

The Taipei-based hospitality company, which runs nine hotel and restaurant brands in Taiwan, would emerge unscathed from the sharp decline in Chinese tourists, as they account for less than 10 percent of guests, Cosmos marketing and communications head Blithe Chao (趙芝綺) told a news conference in Taipei.

Flagship properties Cosmos Taipei (台北天成大飯店) near Taipei Railway Station and Taipei Garden Hotel (台北花園大酒店) near the Ximen MRT Station fared well, with occupancy rates of more than 90 percent over the summer, Chao said.

“While the travel ban went into practice this month, its effect might become more evident next quarter and the group would pay close attention to how it pans out,” she said.

Domestic travelers make up more than 90 percent of guests at Hualien’s Grand Cosmos Resort Ruisui (瑞穗春天國際觀光酒店), which saw revenue exceed NT$100 million (US$3.18 million) last month and this month, although it has a first-year target of NT$900 million, Chao said.

With daily room rates starting at NT$10,000, Grand Cosmos Resort is the most expensive property in Hualien, another Cosmos communications official said.

The group is giving top priority to shoring up food and beverage sales at Cosmos Taipei, Taipei Garden and the independent restaurant at Taipei International Convention Center, with business softening due to Ghost Month, which ended on Thursday.

The group has launched special menus that feature 13 popular dishes from NT$11,000 per table to boost dining revenues at the three facilities by 10 percent to 20 percent during the low season, Chao said.

It is looking to rejoin the market in Taichung after ending its partnership with ICASA (回行旅) last year, she added.