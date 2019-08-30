Mnuchin says no plan to intervene in dollar market

Bloomberg

US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday said that US President Donald Trump’s administration does not intend to intervene in the US dollar market right now, but signaled he would prefer any future move be coordinated with the US Federal Reserve and global allies.

The US Department of the Treasury has “no intention of intervention at this time. Situations could change in the future, but right now we are not contemplating an intervention,” Mnuchin said in an interview with Bloomberg News in Washington.

The Trump administration has considered measures to counter the US dollar’s strength, including direct intervention.

Officials last month said that intervention had been ruled out for the time being, though Trump has continued to lament the greenback’s strength.

Unilateral intervention would contradict a longstanding commitment that the US reaffirmed in June, along with other members of the G20, that actively weakening exchange rates to boost exports is not in anybody’s interest.

The US last intervened in currency markets in 2011, when it stepped in along with other nations after the yen soared in the wake of a devastating earthquake in Japan.

“In general, it’s more optimal to do these things on a coordinated basis because of the size and scale of these currency markets,” Mnuchin said. “Currency markets, particularly the dollar market, is one of the largest and most liquid trading markets in the world.”

Treasury and the Fed have coordinated the last three US currency interventions, splitting the amount transacted evenly between them in 1998, 2000 and 2011 in order to nudge the US dollar’s value.

Acting without cooperation from the Fed — whose New York branch would carry out currency transactions on behalf of the Treasury Department — would probably not be enough to shift trends in the US dollar market.

The Treasury holds about US$94 billion it could use to try to impact currency markets — a relatively small sum considering foreign exchange is a more than US$5 trillion a day business.

The Fed’s support would double the impact, assuming the two organizations again shared the cost evenly.

However, if the Fed stayed on the sidelines, that would weaken the signal sent to markets.

The US dollar has been on a tear in recent months, in part because investors have taken a dim view of economic growth prospects outside the US.