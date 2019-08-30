Uber Eats says not affected by strike

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Uber Eats Taiwan yesterday said it was not affected by a work stoppage by a number of delivery drivers protesting changes in the company’s system for calculating rewards.

Saying the changes would mean working longer hours for lesser gains, several drivers set up a Facebook page urging others to join them in a strike to let the company feel the pain and understand how drivers are essential to its business.

Uber Eats Taiwan implemented the new reward calculation system earlier this month without discussing it first with its delivery partners, the Chinese-language Public Television Service (PTS) reported on Wednesday.

The PTS report said that several drivers complained that Uber has set a specific number of deliveries that drivers have to complete within a certain period to earn a reward.

Some drivers said they have to finish 75 deliveries within three days to earn NT$1,775, while others said they are encouraged to finish 50 to 100 deliveries within three days to earn NT$1,350 to NT$2,550, the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported.

With thousands of delivery partners in Taiwan, Uber Eats said that only a few drivers were not satisfied with the new system.

However, the company said in a statement that it was willing to collect the opinions of its delivery partners to better understand their individual concerns and provide adequate assistance.

Under the new system, the company said it had kept its basic trip fares — the combination of pickup fees, delivery fees and mileage fees — unchanged, but modified the incentive program to provide a more personalized reward mechanism.

“When the partner delivers more, we will give them a higher number of deliveries and higher rewards,” the company said, adding that it has deployed big data analysis to decide on the numbers.

“However, if the drivers could not meet the goal, we will lower the goal next round,” it said.

Some partners could earn rewards by completing just 10 deliveries, it added.

The Ministry of Labor said that Uber Eats Taiwan could not change the working conditions unilaterally, even though those delivery drivers work as independent contractors for the company, the Chinese-language Liberty Times reported.