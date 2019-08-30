Flat-panel maker CPT may lay off over 2,000 workers

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Faced with widening losses and plummeting orders, flat-panel maker Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd (CPT, 中華映管) yesterday announced a second round of mass layoffs within six months, bringing it one step closer to insolvency.

The Taoyuan-based company said it does not rule out eliminating most of its 2,100 jobs, leaving only 50 employees, an official from the public relations department said by telephone.

The job cuts came after CPT’s efforts to seek insolvency protection was overruled by the Taoyuan District Court, which has undermined investors’ and customers’ confidence, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

“Customer orders have plunged to nearly zero, causing significant losses and severe business contraction. As such, the board of directors has approved a large-scale layoff plan,” CPT spokesman Huang Shi-chang (黃世昌) said in the filing.

Company president Lin Sheng-chang (林盛昌) and Huang would be rehired to resume their current positions after the layoffs, while high-ranking executives, including research and development head Y. T. Hsu (許翼材), would be laid off, the filing said.

CPT, which was delisted from the local stock market in May, saw revenue plunge 92 percent annually last month to NT$164 million (US$2.2 million).

The company operates two plants in Taoyuan’s Longtan (龍潭) and Yangmei (楊梅) districts, but faces imminent power disruption as it owes up to NT$100 million in electricity bills to state-run Taiwan Power Co (台電).

CPT has sought to pay the bills in several installments to prevent a power outage on Monday next week, the official said.