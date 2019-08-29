Japan’s downgrade of Seoul begins

AP, TOKYO

Japan’s downgrading of South Korea’s trade status took effect yesterday, a decision that has already set off a series of reactions hurting their relations.

Japanese manufacturers now must apply for approval for each technology-related contract for South Korean export, rather than the simpler checks granted a preferential trade partner, which is still the status of the US and others.

Since Japan announced the decision about two months ago, South Korea decided to similarly downgrade Tokyo’s trade status, which is to take effect next month. Seoul has also canceled a deal to share military intelligence with Japan.

South Korea has accused Japan of weaponizing trade because of a separate dispute linked to Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

Japan has denied retaliating and said wartime compensation issues were already settled.

“Relations between Japan and South Korea continue to be in an extremely serious situation because of South Korea’s repeated negative and irrational actions, including the most critical issue of laborers from the Korean Peninsula,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

Suga was referring to South Korea’s Supreme Court ruling last year that said the wartime compensation deal, signed in 1965, did not cover individual rights to seek reparations and ordered Japanese companies to compensate victims of forced labor.

Suga said Japan would continue to try to talk to South Korea.

South Korean National Security Office Deputy Director Kim Hyun-chong accused Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of treating South Korea, a long-time ally along with the US, like “an enemy state.”

“Members of the Japanese leadership are talking as if South Korea is an untrustworthy country that does not follow international law,” he said.

The wrangling has dented what had been a thriving tourism and cultural exchange between the nations, including Japanese becoming fans of South Korean pop music and movies.

Some South Koreans are boycotting Japanese goods or joining street protests against Japan.

Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko earlier this week said that the trade status review was needed for proper checks on exports because of concerns they could be used for military purposes.

Japan has never specified the security concerns.

Seko also denounced South Korea’s scrapping the military intelligence agreement, arguing the trade decision was not directly related to military cooperation.

The intelligence-sharing agreement is in effect until November.

Japan and South Korea have shared information about North Korea’s missile launches, the latest of which happened on Saturday last week.

Kim said it was Japan that started linking trade restrictions with security questions and pointed to how South Korea is willing to reconsider if Japan retracts its decision in the next few months.

“I want to stress that the ball is now in Japan’s court,” Kim said.