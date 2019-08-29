Smartphone market bouncing back

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The smartphone market is showing signs of recovery, as production volume increased 10.5 percent on a quarterly basis to 344 million units last quarter, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday in a report.

However, the volume decreased 2.4 percent annually due to lingering uncertainties in the international market, TrendForce said.

Samsung Electronics Co retained its top place with a production volume of 76.5 million units, the best single-quarter performance since last year, while Huawei Technologies Co (華為) continued to suffer from US sanctions, with output declining 13 percent quarterly to 52.5 million units, ending a five-quarter growth streak, the report showed.

Although the US government has delayed tariffs on US$300 billion of Chinese goods, including smartphones, until December, Huawei is still on a blacklist and would continue to see its effects on overseas sales this quarter, TrendForce said.

The Chinese smartphone giant’s production performance might also be affected if it cannot remedy a restriction barring it from the Android operating system, the research firm said.

Apple Inc came in third after its production volume declined to the lowest since 2015 at 38.8 million units, the report said.

TrendForce attributed the weak performance to high prices for iPhones and a lack of innovation, which discouraged customers from purchasing new devices, as well as declining sales in China due to the US-China trade dispute.

As new US tariffs loom, Apple might see its profit further compromised in the short term as it struggles to relocate its iPhone production plants in China, TrendForce said.

Despite intensified competition in the domestic and foreign markets, Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀), Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Vivo Communication Technology Co (維沃) took fourth, fifth and sixth places respectively, the report said.

OPPO witnessed a boost in its Southeast Asian sales as its production volume last quarter increased to 35 million units, while Xiaomi remained flat at 30.8 million units, with shipments equally divided among the Chinese, Indian and other markets, it said.

As the trade dispute remains unresolved and trade frictions between Japan and South Korea intensify, the traditional peak season for the smartphone market in the second half of the year might be whittled down, TrendForce said.

Global smartphone production volume is predicted to reach 363 million units this quarter and end this year with 1.38 billion units, down 5 percent annually, the report said.