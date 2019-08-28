Agencies

REAL ESTATE

Hong Kongers seeking homes

Hong Kong buying enquiries for expensive Australian and New Zealand homes have ramped up due to anti-government protests in the territory, according to agents and real-estate data. Jamie Mi, partner at Melbourne-based Kay & Burton, said the real-estate agency was receiving about one-third more enquiries from Hong Kong buyers than usual, with most buyers targeting high-end properties priced above A$5 million (US$3.4 million). Juwai.com (居外網), China’s largest international property Web site, recorded a 50 percent increase in Hong Kong enquiries for Australian properties in the past quarter.

CHINA

Companies return to profit

The nation’s companies returned to profit last month, driven by a comparison with weak results a year earlier, a jump in electrical machinery equipment sales and an improvement in the returns of manufacturers of vehicles, chemicals and processed oil. Industrial profits rose 2.6 percent from a year earlier, after dropping in June. For the first seven months of the year, profits were down 1.7 percent. Infrastructure investment in railways pushed up profits of electrical machine production, ING bank NV economist Iris Pang (彭藹嬈) said.

AUTOMAKERS

Polestar opens China plant

Volvo Cars Co’s performance electric-car brand, Polestar, has opened a factory in western China to produce a gasoline-electric hybrid for export to Europe and the US. Polestar chief executive officer Thomas Ingenlath yesterday said that exports of the two-door, carbon fiber Polestar 1 coupe would start this year to Europe, priced at about 150,000 euros (US$165,000). Exports to the US from the factory in Chengdu would start next year, Ingenlath said. Volvo Cars is owned by Chinese automaker Geely Holding Group (吉利控股集團).

UNITED KINGDOM

Huawei decision in autumn

The government would make a decision on whether to allow equipment made by China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to be used in the country’s 5G networks in the autumn, Treasury Select Committee chair Nicky Morgan said. “We will make the right decision for the UK. I would hope we could do something by the autumn,” Morgan told BBC radio. “We’ve got to make sure that this is going to be a decision for the long term, making sure that we keep all our networks secure.”

INTERNET

Facebook order suspended

Facebook Inc scored an interim victory on Monday when a German court temporarily suspended restrictions that the national competition watchdog had placed on the social network’s data collection practices. The Federal Competition Office immediately said it would appeal the ruling by the Duesseldorf regional court before the Federal Court of Justice. The office had found in February that Facebook abused its dominant market position to gather information about users for their advertising business.

AUTOMAKERS

Ex-Volkswagen boss dies

Volkswagen AG’s powerful ex-chairman Ferdinand Piech, credited with the automaker’s rise from the brink of bankruptcy to world leader status, has died aged 82, his wife said on Monday. According to several media, including the Bild newspaper and DPA news agency, Piech died on Sunday night at a hospital in Rosenheim in Bavaria.