Fixed-asset investments increase 7.2% in first half

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The nation’s fixed-asset investments grew 7.2 percent annually to NT$1.96 trillion (US$62.4 billion) in the first half of this year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

“The manufacturing sector remains the most important driver of growth in fixed-asset investment,” Department of Statistics Director-General Wang Shu-chuan (王淑娟) said by telephone. “We have witnessed strong momentum from listed manufacturers, especially Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co [TSMC, 台積電].”

TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is expected to boost its fixed-asset investment to more than US$11 billion this year as it aims to increase capacity at its 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer fabs, the ministry said.

The company last year accounted for 40 percent of total fixed-asset investments by listed companies, Wang said.

The arrival of new players in the field of renewable energy generation, such as wind and solar power, are also contributing to a steady increase in fixed-asset investments, she said, adding that returning Taiwanese companies would further boost the growth.

While companies across the board mainly invest in areas such as construction, machinery and equipment, which made up 36.9 percent and 32.2 percent of overall fixed-asset investments in the first half respectively, they are also increasingly investing in intellectual property, which made up 24.6 percent in the same period, the ministry said.

“Companies in the electronics industry and other high-tech industries are particularly affected in this area... They must always invest a lot in research and development to stay ahead of the game,” Wang said.

Traditional industry companies are also investing more in intellectual property as they look to transform and upgrade, she said.

As high-tech businesses continue to expand equipment and enhance production, along with demand from returning Taiwanese companies, imports of capital equipment reached a record US$28 billion in the first seven months, up 13 percent annually, while the number of newly registered factories reached 2,384 in the same period, up 3.4 percent from a year earlier and the highest number since 2007, the ministry said.

Total fixed-asset investments are forecast to surpass NT$4 trillion by the end of this year, up 6 percent from last year, the ministry said, citing the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics’ estimate earlier this month.

The ratio of fixed-asset investments to GDP last year hit a four-year high at 21 percent, surpassing the US, which reported a ratio of 20.5 percent, the ministry said, adding that the ratio in Taiwan is expected to inch up to 22.2 percent this year, the highest since 2013.

However, the nation remained on the lower end of the spectrum compared with 30.4 percent in South Korea and 23.8 percent in Japan, the ministry said.