Agencies

CURRENCIES

Yuan falls to 11-year low

The yuan yesterday sank to an 11-year low against the greenback after US President Donald Trump threatened to block US companies from doing business with Beijing. The yuan yesterday declined to 7.1468 to the US dollar, its weakest rate since January 2008. Chinese leaders have promised to avoid “competitive devaluation” to hold down export prices in the face of Trump’s tariff hikes. However, regulators are trying to make the state-controlled exchange more market oriented, and investor jitters about the tariff war are pushing the yuan lower.

INVESTMENTS

Brexit benefits Netherlands

Nearly 100 companies have relocated from Britain to the Netherlands or set up offices there to be within the EU due to the UK’s planned departure from the bloc, a Dutch government agency said yesterday. Another 325 companies worried about losing access to the European market are considering a move, the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency said. The businesses are in finance, information technology, media, advertising, life sciences and health, the agency said. The Netherlands has been competing with Germany, France, Belgium and Ireland to attract Brexit-related moves.

PROPERTY

Vonovia sees rent cap effect

Vonovia SE expects a rent cap proposed by the Berlin city government would cut revenue next year by as much as 25 million euros (US$28 million), or about 10 percent of its rental income in the German capital. Germany’s biggest landlord, which confirmed its guidance for this year, said it plans to redirect cash earmarked for modernization of its Berlin properties to other regions and that it remains convinced that the planned rental legislation is unconstitutional. Under the plan, expected to take effect in January, tenants living in houses built before 2014 should pay no more than 7.97 euros a square meter, Berliner Morgenpost newspaper reported on Sunday. The measure will likely “exacerbate the problem of insufficient supply of new housing” and “prevent much needed investments in energy efficiency,” Vonovia said.

STEEL

India to see slower growth

Demand for steel in India could grow at the slowest pace in three years as an economic slowdown in the global industry’s bright spot deepens. Steel consumption is likely to increase by less than 6 percent this fiscal year, said ICRA Ltd, the local arm of Moody’s Investors Service. That would make it the slowest pace since a 3.1 percent increase in the year ended March 2017. “Our earlier view was that demand should grow at 6 to 7 percent,” ICRA senior vice president Jayanta Roy said in an interview. “A growth of 7 percent would be out of line with the current situation now and even 6 percent in today’s environment would be optimistic.”

ENERGY

Shell appeals tax verdict

Royal Dutch Shell PLC is appealing a decision by the Australian Taxation Office that has left the company with a bill estimated at A$755 million (US$510 million), the Guardian reported. The office has been battling with Shell’s local subsidiary for six years regarding the tax treatment of its stake in the Browse gas project off the nation’s northwest coast, the newspaper reported, citing court documents. The bill relates to a dispute over A$2.2 billion in tax deductions for the project, the newspaper said. Shell said it is engaging with the office over its 2012 acquisition of interests in the Browse project.