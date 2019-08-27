Quarter of China’s plants for sportswear idled: Xtep

Bloomberg

A quarter of Chinese production capacity used by global sportswear brands is lying idle, a manufacturing executive said, as the protracted trade war with the US pushes the biggest sports labels out of the Asian nation’s factories.

The exodus is forcing factories to offer discounts of 10 percent to companies such as his to use their dormant production lines, Xtep International Holdings Ltd (特步國際) chairman Ding Shui Po (丁水波) said in an interview with Bloomberg in Hong Kong.

The sportswear label is one of a handful of Chinese brands competing with the likes of Nike Inc and Adidas AG.

“Factories are under pretty massive pressure,” Ding said.

“With Trump’s policy, these international brands are shifting sourcing overseas, which results in unoccupied production capacity,” he said, referring to US President Donald Trump’s campaign of levying tariffs on Chinese-made exports to the US to force policy concessions from Beijing.

The idling capacity in a nation that has long been the workshop to the world underscores the blow of the trade dispute to Chinese manufacturers, who are also grappling with an economy that is expanding at its slowest pace in three decades. There are growing signs that the global supply chain that has been in place for decades — and powered by China’s economic rise — is being permanently transformed.

The pivot away from China by global firms from Microsoft Corp to bike maker Giant Manufacturing Co (巨大) is ongoing and accelerating, as the trade war heats up.

Trump in a series of tweets on Friday “ordered” US companies to seek alternatives to business in China, including moving operations “home and making your products in the USA.”

The world’s largest supplier of consumer goods, Li & Fung Ltd (利豐), said in its earnings statement on Thursday that it is actively helping its clients, which include the biggest retailers in the world, move sourcing away from China to other regions.

For instance, it assisted one US retailer reduce its reliance on China from 70 percent to 20 percent within two years.

For China’s US$4.7 billion industry of sportswear exports, the growing local market can partially make up for waning foreign demand, Ding said.

“By shifting to made-in-China and sold-in-China, factories shorten production cycles and that could be good for them,” he said.

Ding said existing local sportswear makers such as Xtep are sitting pretty.

Earlier this year, Xtep acquired a US-based company that added tennis brand K-Swiss, Palladium boots and Supra shoes to its portfolio.

It plans to expand production of its international brands in China — at the desperate suppliers’ lowered prices.

“We can produce in these Chinese factories and that’s how we have an advantage,” Ding said.

Still, the Chinese demand for sports apparel at US$40 billion last year is less than half of the US$117 billion market in the US, according to data from Euromonitor International.

Most Chinese consumers also aspire to athleisure from global labels like Nike, Adidas and Under Armour.

Ding said this might change with time.

“The gap between domestic brands and international brands will slowly be closed,” he said.

Xtep, whose market share is 4.6 percent, compared with 15 percent for local rival Anta Sports Products Ltd (安踏體育), seeks to increase its retail sales five-fold to 50 billion yuan (US$7.1 billion) in the next decade.