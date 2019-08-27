Leofoo turning to e-commerce to drive growth

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) plans to step up its move into e-commerce to drive up revenue this year following the closure of its flagship property, the Westin Taipei (台北威斯汀六福皇宮), last year and upcoming regeneration of Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧).

The group has installed a retail director, Juno Wu (吳峻安), to secure collaboration with major e-commerce sales channels to boost revenue from this division to NT$50 million (US$1.59 million) for this year — almost double its original target of NT$26 million and a sharp rise from NT$10 million in the first half of the year.

“The goal is doable after Wu successfully increased the number of sales channels to more than 4,000 to sell Westin Taipei’s popular dishes and gift boxes,” Leofoo communications officer Grace Huang (黃馨儀) said yesterday.

That made Leofoo the first hospitality company to set up an e-commerce division as digital platforms provide huge business potential, Huang said.

Wu, a former marketing officer at 7-Eleven operator President Chain Store Corp (統一超商), secured cooperation with local convenience store chains, department stores, supermarkets and Internet celebrities.

“The alliance allows us to reach out to more customers,” Huang said, adding that Internet celebrities are able to boost sales by mobilizing their followers in a more efficient fashion than traditional sales channels.

The group is also looking to increase its mooncake sales by 26 percent to NT$15 million this year, Huang said.

New Year celebrations will be another opportunity to shore up food sales, she said.