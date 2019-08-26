TSMC becomes No. 3 chip supplier

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was the world’s third-largest chip supplier in the first half of this year, while MediaTek Inc (聯發科) made the list of top 15 IC chip suppliers for the first time, a market survey showed.

TSMC posted US$14.85 billion in sales in the first half, down 9 percent from a year earlier due to inventory adjustments by its clients, market information advisory firm IC Insights said in a report.

However, the world’s largest contract chipmaker moved up a notch in the rankings to third, replacing South Korean DRAM maker SK Hynix Inc, whose sales fell 35 percent annually to US$11.56 billion due to lower product prices.

US-based Intel Corp is the largest semiconductor supplier in the world, up one notch from a year earlier, even though its sales fell 2 percent to US$32.04 billion.

Samsung Electronics Corp dipped to No. 2 after sales at the South Korean DRAM and NAND flash maker fell 33 percent to US$26.67 billion due to a weak memory chip market, IC Insights said.

Lower DRAM prices also hurt Micron Technology Inc, whose sales fell 34 percent to US$10.18 billion, but whose No. 5 spot was unchanged, IC Insights said.

Rounding out the top 10 were Broadcom Inc (US$8.35 billion, down 7 percent), Qualcomm Inc (US$7.29 billion, down 9 percent), Texas Instruments Inc (US$6.88 billion, down 6 percent), Toshiba Memory Corp (US$5.64 billion, down 27 percent) and Nvidia Corp (US$4.67 billion, down 25 percent), the report said.

IC designer MediaTek saw its first-half revenue fall 1 percent to US$3.69 billion to take the 15th spot, up one spot from a year earlier, IC Insights said.