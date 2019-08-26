Catcher’s earnings outlook prompts caution from HSBC

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

HSBC Securities Taiwan Corp is cautious about Catcher Technology Co’s (可成科技) earnings outlook this year, with pricing pressure and intensified competition some of the structural issues facing the supplier of metal casings to Apple Inc.

Growth in the company’s iPhone casing business might also be capped by its slow penetration of organic LED (OLED) iPhone models and affected by its major electronics manufacturing service (EMS) customers’ shifting focus to profit improvement from volume growth, HSBC Securities said in a note on Wednesday.

While Catcher’s shares have outperformed the broader market since Aug. 9, when the firm released strong revenue for last month, the brokerage said that its flattish margin performance did not warrant a re-rating of its shares.

Catcher’s shares closed at NT$219 on Friday, falling 2.67 percent since the beginning of the year compared with the broader market’s 8.33 percent increase over the period, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

The company reported NT$8.68 billion (US$276.42 million) in revenue for last month, up 38.1 percent month-on-month and 15.77 percent year-on-year, helped by rising smartphone casing shipments. However, cumulative revenue in the first seven months fell 16.65 percent to NT$40.56 billion from the same period last year.

Despite the strong revenue last month, gross margin was 23.5 percent, which was no significant improvement from 23.1 percent in the second quarter.

Last month’s figure was also below HSBC Securities’ estimate of 30 percent for this quarter, the brokerage said.

In the iPhone supply chain, “metal casings are an easy target for cost reductions,” HSBC said, adding that Catcher might find it difficult to land big orders at leading iPhone EMS companies, who have prioritized profit improvement and tend to support their in-house casing subsidiaries.

“We retain our cautious stance on Catcher, despite recently improved sentiment for the iPhone supply chain [as it enters] the high season in the second half of the year when new iPhone models are released,” HSBC Securities said.

Catcher reported unaudited pretax income of NT$1.71 billion for last month and NT$10.87 billion for the first seven months, or earnings per share (EPS) of NT$14.01.

The brokerage cut its EPS estimate by 9.2 percent to NT$19.13 for this year from its previous projection of NT$21.06.

HSBC maintained its “reduce” rating on the stock, with its target price unchanged at NT$175.