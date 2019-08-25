By Marcelo Teixeira, Phuong Nguyen and Julia Symmes Cobb / Reuters, SAO JOAO DA BOA VISTA, Brazil

A towering machine rumbles through the fields of Julio Rinco’s farm in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, engulfing whole coffee trees and shaking free beans that are collected by conveyor belts in its depths.

This automatic harvester is one of several innovations that have cut Rinco’s production costs to a level that few who use traditional, labor-intensive methods can match.

With increasing use of mechanization and other new technologies, the world’s top two coffee producers, Brazil and Vietnam, are achieving productivity growth that outstrips rivals in places such as Colombia, Central America and Africa.

They are set to tighten their grip.

A plunge in global coffee prices in the past few months, to their lowest levels in 13 years, has begun to trigger a massive shake-out in the market in which only the most efficient producers will thrive, coffee traders and analysts say.

Rival producers elsewhere in the world are increasingly likely to be driven to the margins, unable to make money from a crop they have grown for generations. Some are already turning to alternative crops, while others are abandoning their farms completely.

Such shifts are almost irreversible for perennial crops such as coffee, as the decision to abandon or cut down trees can hit production for several years.

“Brazil and Vietnam have had consistent increases in productivity, other countries have not,” said Jeffrey Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, citing advances in mechanization, selective crop breeding techniques and irrigation technology.

In Colombia and Central America, coffee is typically grown on hillsides where mechanization is more difficult, and hand-picking cherries has kept production costs relatively high.

Meanwhile, the African sector is dominated by small-scale farmers often unable to raise the capital needed for new techniques.

Rinco bought his harvesting machine for about 600,000 reais (US$145,626) and is paying the agricultural supplies company with coffee, delivering 400 bags a year for four years. This kind of bartering is common in Brazilian farming.

One such machine in Brazil replaces dozens of people in the field. Farmers and machine manufacturers say there is a reduction of 40 to 60 percent on harvesting costs.

“Beyond the lower costs, it made my life less complicated,” said Rinco, relieved at no longer having the task of hiring suitable pickers every year.

“People don’t want to pick coffee anymore, they go to town to find something else to do,” he said.

Brazil and Vietnam produce more than half the world’s coffee, up from less than one-third 20 years ago, and the proportion is rising, US Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates show.

Brazil alone accounts for over one-third of the world’s supply.

In a clear sign of increased efficiency, it reported a record crop of 62 million bags last year and is expected to produce another record next year — the next on-year in the country’s biennial production cycle — despite that the coffee-planting area has been falling for the past six years.

Vietnam is also regularly setting production records while, by contrast, in Colombia the largest ever crop was harvested in the early 1990s and in Guatemala nearly two decades ago, USDA data shows.

BOOM IN BRAZIL

Average yields in Brazil have risen sharply over the past decade with figures from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization showing an increase of more than 40 percent to about 1.5 tonnes per hectare.